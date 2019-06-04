Coffee Store Employee Slams Kid To The Ground Who Appeared To Be Stealing

A coffee store employee absolutely jacked up a kid in epic fashion in a viral video making the rounds.

As pointed out by Barstool Sports, it appears like the little kid was maybe stealing something, and one employee stepped in to put a stop to that kind of action. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

The kid made a run for the exit, got literally picked up and thrown to the ground. You can watch the absurd video below. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Introducing the least successful attempted robbery of all time pic.twitter.com/TVHssaowSw — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 3, 2019

Now, everybody knows I’m anti-robbery. I’m not sure there’s anybody out there who hates robbery more than I do. Robbers and thieves deserve everything coming their way. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

However, I’m pretty confident he could have stopped this attempted robbery without throwing a kid who appeared to weigh all of 40 pounds.

He didn’t just bump the kid. He picked him up and threw him, which I definitely didn’t think that guy was capable of, if I’m being honest.

He doesn’t exactly give off the vibe of a UFC fighter. I think we can all agree coffee shops generally employ some of the softest people in the service industry.

It’s a far cry from a rundown bar where the bouncers have some serious edge. After all, this damn sure isn’t a “Road House” situation we’re talking about here.

You have to love the fact he didn’t hesitate for one second to drop the kid, but he probably could have resolved this situation without slamming the kid to the ground.

Then again, in the heat of the moment, you win stupid prizes when you play stupid games.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter