South Carolina Dad Could Get The Death Penalty For Killing His 5 Kids

A South Carolina dad could get the death penalty after a jury found him guilty of killing his five kids.

Timothy Jones Jr., 37, admitted to killing his 6-year-old son in his home in August 2014. He then killed the other kids after watching a prison rape scene in a movie and going to a store with his oldest son for cigarettes, The Associated Press reported Tuesday.

The guilty verdict means the same jury will now decide if the South Carolina man will face the death penalty.https://t.co/jlK3hpxndM — CBS4Local (@CBS4Local) June 4, 2019

Jones reportedly confessed to strangling two of the kids with his hands and choked the other two kids with a belt, according to the AP. The four children were between 1 and 8-years-old.

Jones allegedly wrapped the dead children in plastic, drove around the southern U.S. for nine days before placing the bodies in garbage bags and dumping them in Alabama. He was arrested at a traffic checkpoint in Mississippi when an officer smelled decomposition, the AP reported.

“He left his kids out there in bags,” prosecutor Rick Hubbard said, according to the AP. “They looked like garbage.” (RELATED: Man Who Threw 5-Year-Old Boy Over Mall Of America Balcony Receives 19-Year-Prison Sentence)

The trial began May 14, WIS reported. An arrest warrant said Jones believed “the children were going to kill him, chop him up, and feed him to the dogs.”

Jones pleaded not guilty due to insanity, according to WIS.

The jury will convene Thursday for the sentencing, the AP reported.

