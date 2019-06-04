Dodgers Pitcher Julio Urias Won’t Be Charged With Domestic Violence, Will Attend Counseling

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias is getting off easy after being accused of domestic violence.

According to TMZ, Urias won’t be charged after he was accused of getting physical with a woman last month. However, he will have to attend a year-long counseling program and “an informal hearing before the City Attorney,” and not commit any acts of domestic violence. (RELATED: Dodgers Pitcher Julio Urias Arrested On Domestic Violence Charge)

If he completes all of those tasks, then this whole issue will disappear for the MLB pitcher.

Urias had allegedly shoved a woman he was with at a shopping center to the ground, and was initially arrested and charged due to witness testimony.

At the time of the alleged altercation, the woman denied it was anything more than just words being exchanged. The justice system must not be too concerned about it because they’re letting Urias dip without having to do much at all.

Besides, not committing domestic violence is already a condition of living in America for everybody around the clock.

He might not have to worry about the criminal justice system, but that doesn’t mean the MLB might not come in to issue a suspension.

The MLB is a sports league. They don’t need a conviction or charges to do whatever they want. They can suspended somebody on a far lower standard than you need to convict somebody of a crime.

I wouldn’t be surprised at all if the Dodgers player was suspended by Major League Baseball, but that’s nothing compared to actual legal trouble.

