One Tweet Shows The Athletes And Teams Impacted By The Drake Curse

One incredible tweet shows all the athletes who have been a victim of the Drake curse.

A tweet from Barstool Sabermetrics sums up the situation nicely and lists everybody who has hit a rough patch thanks to support from the star musician.

The list includes Conor McGregor, the Los Angeles Rams, Texas A&M, Alabama and boxer Anthony Joshua just to name a few.

Take a look at the whole list below:

Notable people/teams that have been affected by the Drake Curse:

-Toronto Maple Leafs

-Alabama (FB)

-Texas A&M (FB)

-Conor McGregor

-LA Rams

-TB Lightning

-Tennessee (MBB)

-Michigan St. (MBB)

-Toronto Raptors

-Serena Williams

-Anthony Joshua Please update the logs accordingly. pic.twitter.com/Eiu4M9hpnN — Barstool Sabermetrics (@sabermetrics) June 3, 2019

It’s truly incredible how many people have fallen victim to Drake throwing his support behind them. If you’re an athlete and the rapper starts rooting for you, run for the damn hills.

Notably, Drake is a Kentucky fan and we all know how their 2015 Final Four ended. Cue the film of Wisconsin sending them home!

Let’s also not forget Drake was just spotted with Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney. I wouldn’t recommend betting on the Tigers to win the title this year. (RELATED: Drake And Dabo Swinney Take Photo Together. Is Clemson’s Football Program Cursed?)

It’s not because they don’t have the talent. They most certainly do, but Drake just ruins everything he touches.

Trust them at the top it isn’t lonely pic.twitter.com/iasUMimza9 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) May 8, 2019

It’s truly mind-boggling. Having one or two of the teams you support go down in flames is one thing. Having them seemingly go down regularly is just laugh-out-loud funny.

He might be winning life, but the same can’t be said for the squads he supports. Now, if the Raptors win the NBA finals, then we’ll revisit this topic.

Until then, the curse is as strong as ever.

