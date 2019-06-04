Emory University Grants Tenure To Jimmy Carter

Emory University in Atlanta granted former President Jimmy Carter tenure Monday, making him the school’s first tenured faculty member to have been a president.

Carter, 94, began teaching at the school as a professor in 1982, a year after leaving the White House, The Associated Press reported Monday. He launched the The Carter Center, a nongovernmental organization focused on global human rights issues, that year.

“It gives me such pleasure to announce that the Board of Trustees has conferred this well-earned recognition on President Carter,” Emory President Claire Sterk said. “Across nearly four decades, he has given Emory the full measure of what it means to be a public intellectual and an engaged faculty member.”

Tenure means Carter will have a continuous position as a professor at Emory that aims “to preserve academic freedom for those who teach and pursue research in higher education,” according to the university’s statement.

Carter served as president between 1977 and 1981. He won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 for “work to find peaceful solutions to international conflicts, to advance democracy and human rights, and to promote economic and social development,” according to the White House’s website.

The former president lives with his wife in a rural Georgia town, the AP reported. (RELATED: Jimmy Carter Does Not Support Dem’s Push For Trump’s Impeachment)

He became the longest living U.S. president in March.

Emory University did not immediately respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

