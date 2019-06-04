ESPN Publishes Profile On Wisconsin Quarterback Graham Mertz, Calls Him The Program’s ‘Most Hyped QB Since Russell Wilson’

ESPN published an awesome profile of Wisconsin freshman phenom quarterback Graham Mertz Tuesday.

The profile refers to the young passer as the “most hyped QB since Russell Wilson” for the program, which is something I have said myself on many occasions. (RELATED: Will Jack Coan Or Graham Mertz Start At Quarterback For The Wisconsin Badgers?)

ESPN paints a picture of a state that that is on pins and needles waiting for the new face of the program to show up and show out after turning down just about every other major program in the country.

Mertz fielded offers from Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State and others after the insane amount of attention he generated coming out of high school. However, he knows none of that matters anymore. All that matters is how he’ll play on the field for my Badgers.

“I’m a freshman now, I’ve just got to work my way up. All that four-star, All-American bull, it’s over with. You’re a college ballplayer now, so you’ve got to prove yourself with your new team,” Mertz told ESPN.

The sports network also said junior Jack Coan “looks like the man to beat” in the QB competition right now, which is also something I’ve said before.

The amount of attention this young man is getting is downright insane, and he hasn’t even taken a snap for the team yet. According to the ESPN profile, he got recognized at a Dick’s in Green Bay!

I can’t wait to see what this kid does for Wisconsin. As I’ve said before, outside of Russell Wilson, I’m not sure there’s ever been a more hyped player in program history, and we all know what Wilson has done with his career.

I still don’t know if Mertz or Coan will start week one against USF, but there’s no question he’ll likely be the guy sooner rather than later.

It’s an exciting time in Madison, and I can’t wait to watch it all unfold. Tune in August 30 on ESPN to watch the Badgers smack around the Bulls for our first win of the season.

