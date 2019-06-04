‘Game Of Thrones’ Prequel Will Show The ‘Origin’ Of The White Walkers

“Game of Thrones” fans might actually learn about the backstory of the white walkers after all.

Last night, when I was scrolling through Twitter, I noticed a tweet claiming backstory of the infamous villains would be covered in the new series.

The #GameofThrones prequel pilot about the Age of Heroes, which includes the Long Night and the war against the White Walkers, begins shooting this month The story is written by Jane Goldman and George R.R. Martinpic.twitter.com/kTlKZ0XQCp — Game of Thrones Facts (@thronesfacts) June 4, 2019

After some digging, I was actually able to verify this, which was something I’d never seen or even heard about before. The plot of the prequel, according to HBO, is as follows:

Taking place thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones, the series chronicles the world’s descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour. From the horrifying secrets of Westeros’s history to the true origin of the White Walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend, only one thing is for sure: It’s not the story we think we know.

As we all know, Arya killed the Night King in Season 8, which was one of the most entertaining moments of the season.

However, I think it's safe to say fans weren't pleased overall with the white walkers and the end of the Night King. After years and years of speculation, we didn't learn much at all about the backstory. Virtually nothing! It felt like we got robbed.

Now, I guess we know why. I was already going to watch any new “Game of Thrones” content anyways, despite my distaste for the ending, and I damn sure am now.

We spent so much time wondering about the white walkers. Years of my life were taken away, and we got nothing in return other than one massive battle episode.

I can't remember the last time I was that disappointed in a massive villain storyline. It wasn't as pathetic as the actual ending of "Game of Thrones," but not getting more info was a major fail.

I really hope the prequels don’t disappoint. After what happened in the Season 8 finale, my soul just can’t take getting crushed again.

It just can’t. Let the prequels return to the highpoint of the hit show, and everything else will take care of itself.

P.S.: HBO has to make sure the prequels are loaded with absolute smokes. That’s a pillar of “Game of Thrones” success, and we can’t change that.

