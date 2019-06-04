Gerald McCoy Signs With The Carolina Panthers On One-Year Deal, Gets $4 Million Signing Bonus

Your first name

NFL star Gerald McCoy has finally found himself a new team.

According to Adam Schefter late Monday afternoon, the former Buccaneers defensive tackle signed a one-year deal with the Carolina Panthers.

He got a $4 million signing bonus, and the deal could be worth up to $10.25 million.

Panthers are giving DT Gerald McCoy a one-year deal worth up to $10.25 million that includes a $4 million signing bonus, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 3, 2019

There it is, folks. One of the biggest free agency decisions of the NFL offseason is finally in the books. McCoy and the Bucs went their separate ways and now he’s headed to Carolina for a decent amount of money.

Is it as much cash as some thought he’d get? No, but he still stands to potentially make a very large chunk of change in 2019. (RELATED: Ndamukong Suh ‘Finalizing’ Deal With The Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

If you’re a fan of the Panthers, you have to love this move. You’re getting a star defensive tackle, and you’re getting him relatively risk free and cheap.

If he tanks after one season, then you can split without owing him another penny. If he hits big time, then it didn’t cost an arm and a leg to get him on the roster.

This is a very team friendly situation.

All in all, a very solid free agency decision from a team that had a disappointing 2018 campaign. Things are looking up for Carolina.

There’s no debate about that at all.

