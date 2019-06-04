I’m Sick Of The Fashion World Shoving Liberal Propaganda Down Our Throats

Brands should never get political, period!

The luxury brand Gucci recently made a pro-abortion abortion statement during a fashion show in Italy — obviously in response to Georgia’s new abortion law.

This move is a real slap in the face for customers who are pro-life just trying to go about their day without a political lecture from a company they spend their hard-earned dollars on. (Related: ‘Blinded by Evil’ — Robert Jeffress Blasts Disney for Georgia Abortion Law Boycott Threat.)

It’s possible that Gucci is trying to salvage its reputation after the brand was accused of producing a sweater that some have dubbed a “blackface sweater.” The company was also accused of cultural appropriation after white models wore turbans during a recent fashion show.

The Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill, Maranda Finney and conservative activist Christianné Allen discuss this and other topics in this episode of “America Uncensored.”

NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most popular shows:

Nike Sides With Colin Kaepernick, Many Customers Revolt

Inside The Daily Caller’s Exclusive Oval Office Interview With President Donald Trump

Would You Rather Date A Trump Supporter or MS-13 Gang Member?

New Details About The ‘Muslim Extremist’ Compound In New Mexico

‘Trophy Culture’ Hijacks New Jersey High School Cheer Squad

Fact Checking White House ‘Truth Seekers’ On North Korea

Democrats’ New Campaign Message: ‘Drain The Swamp’

‘Fake News’ Defends Brutal MS-13 Gang