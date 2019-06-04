Ivanka Wows In Sheer Spotted Black And White Top And Skirt Combo In London

Ivanka Trump definitely caught everyone’s attention when she stepped out wearing a sheer black and white top and skirt combo while in London Tuesday.

The first daughter looked just as striking as ever in the long-sleeve, button-up spotted top that she paired with a matching pleated skirt as she walked alongside the U.S. Ambassador to the U.K. Woody Johnson as they entered Downing Street following the arrival of President Donald Trump on the second day of the Trumps’ visit in the United Kingdom. (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Looks As First Lady)

She completed the jaw-dropping look with loose hair, drop earrings and black and white high heels. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

It was quite the look to say the least.

On Monday, the first daughter made headlines when she showed up wearing a gorgeous ice-blue floor-length gown to a State Banquet held at Buckingham Palace in honor of President Trump and Melania Trump. (RELATED: Tiffany Trump Stuns In Sleeveless Black Dress At WH Christmas Party)

