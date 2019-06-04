Ivanka Turns Heads In One-Shoulder Off-White Gown At Dinner Hosted By Trumps In London

Ivanka Trump turned heads Tuesday when she stepped out wearing a one-shoulder gown to a dinner hosted by President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump in London.

The first daughter looked just as striking as ever in the off-white dress that went down to her feet in pictures she shared on Instagram and photos that surfaced online from the dinner for Prince Charles of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall Camilla held at the Winfield House, the home of the U.S. Ambassador to the U.K. (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Looks As First Lady)

“Beautiful dinner hosted by Ambassador and Mrs Johnson, POTUS and FLOTUS in honor of his Royal Highness the Prince of Wales and her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cornwall,” Ivanka captioned her post along with a few pictures from the evening. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Jun 4, 2019 at 3:46pm PDT

She completed the fantastic look with her pulled up into a loose bun, a beautiful brooch on her dress and off-white high heels. The outfit was really breathtaking. (RELATED: Tiffany Trump Stuns In Sleeveless Black Dress At WH Christmas Party)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Donald Trump Jr. (@donaldjtrumpjr) on Jun 4, 2019 at 3:10pm PDT

In one of the pictures, we see Ivanka’s half-sister, Tiffany Trump, posing for pictures with her, looking just as glamorous in a short-sleeve, navy blue gown.

“Such a wonderful evening in honor of the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall at Winfield House #USStateVisit,” Tiffany captioned her post in the pretty number.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiffany Ariana Trump (@tiffanytrump) on Jun 4, 2019 at 3:59pm PDT

Ivanka always looks terrific, as has been noted numerous times before. Check out some of her other unforgettable looks here.