NHL Prospect Jack Hughes Explains Not Participating In Physical Tests At The Combine

NHL prospect Jack Hughes had a wonderful excuse for not participating in physical tests during the combine.

Hughes is likely going to be one of the first players off of the board, and he could go first overall when the Devils pick. However, that’s still not enough to get him to run through physical drills.

“I think it was just that I’ve been playing hockey the last two months. I just got back a week ago. I haven’t trained at all. I think that’s kind of like not preparing for a test, not studying. So for me, I didn’t prepare for it. I didn’t want to risk any injury, and just stopped playing hockey,” the young star recently told the media, according to NJ.com. (RELATED: Boston Bruins Beat The St. Louis Blues 7-2 In Game 3 Of The Stanley Cup Final)

Yeah, I’m going to go ahead and put this in my excuse folder going forward. Anytime I don’t want to do something, I’m just going to start comparing it to taking a test you don’t want to study for.

I can’t wait to bust that line out next time a woman is upset with me. Oh, I didn’t show up on time or take them to the dinner place they wanted? Sorry, debating the subject would be like taking a test I didn’t study for.

I’m just not going to do it. This is some wonderful logic from Hughes.

Oh, I messed up something at work or didn’t get something done? I’d love to get into that, but unfortunately that’d be like taking a test I haven’t prepped for. Just can’t let it happen.

This kid is going to be a star, and I’m all in on his thoughts for not having to do stuff. On a more serious note, you need to watch some tape of Hughes if you haven’t already. The kid is unreal.

I have a feeling he’ll be a hit in the NHL, but even if he’s not, I think Hughes will drop a few more one-liners before he’s done.

