JuJu Smith-Schuster Attends High School Prom, Students Chant ‘F**k AB’

Pittsburgh Steelers fans continued to show they don’t miss Antonio Brown at all.

WR1 JuJu Smith-Schuster attended a high school prom with a student over the weekend, and the students broke out into a “f**k AB” chant, which they also recently did at a concert.

Prom w/ my bro @amoli_13! Got a DM from him a while back about needing someone to go with, decided why not, had a litty night at his school! YouTube vid coming soon! pic.twitter.com/lL8pUzXZJf — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) June 3, 2019

Juju Smith-Schuster celebrating his summer by showing up at proms and dancing to “FUCK AB!” chants (via ig: John.Hecker) pic.twitter.com/ds40G02oVp — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 3, 2019

First off, I love the fact JuJu is just rolling around to proms because some dude’s date dumped him. The Steelers star probably made that kid’s year and I’m sure his credibility with the women is now through the roof. (RELATED: JuJu Smith-Schuster Responds To Antonio Brown Calling Him Out On Twitter)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JuJu Smith-Schuster (@juju) on May 25, 2019 at 1:34pm PDT

Secondly, and more importantly, I love how wherever JuJu seems to go these days people chant “f**k AB.” Do we think anybody misses Antonio Brown?

Certainly doesn’t seem like it. The man was a nonstop distraction machine until being shipped to Oakland. Who wants to deal with a diva like him?

The NFL is about winning games. It’s not about being a drama queen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boomin (@ab) on Jun 3, 2019 at 5:40pm PDT

It’s now the JuJu show in Pittsburgh, and I hope like hell he tears it up. He seems like such a genuinely good dude, and it’s clear the fans support him by a mile over his former teammate Brown. Guys like that are the ones you want to cheer for.

The 2019 season is already shaping up to be an outstanding one and it’s only June. Can’t wait for week one.

