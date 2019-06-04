Khabib Nurmagomedov Will Fight Dustin Poirier At UFC 242

Khabib Nurmagomedov officially has his UFC return date.

Dana White announced the Russian-born star would fight again September 7 at UFC 242 against Dustin Poirier.

It'll be his first fight since defeating Conor McGregor at UFC 229.

Dana White announced on @SportsCenter that Khabib Nurmagomedov will make his return to the Octagon on Sept. 7 when he will face Dustin Poirier at UFC 242. pic.twitter.com/IiOglwcw40 — ESPN (@espn) June 4, 2019

It's about time Khabib got back in the octagon. For those of you who might have forgotten, the end of UFC 229 ended in straight chaos.

The UFC star hopped out of the octagon and went ballistic, which resulted in a lengthy suspension. That’ll all be over and dealt with the time September rolls around.

Conor McGregor v Khabib The ending What the heck!! #UFC229 pic.twitter.com/DyJswVbcXd — Bin Veto (@binveto) October 7, 2018

Khabib has been unstoppable so far during his time in the UFC. All he does is crack skulls, and he even made relatively easy work of McGregor.

In fact, I hadn’t seen the Irish-born UFC superstar get smacked around like that ever before in my life, but the champion got the job done.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khabib Nurmagomedov (@khabib_nurmagomedov) on Jun 4, 2019 at 10:18am PDT

It should be interesting to see how it all goes down in Abu Dhabi. Knowing what I know about the UFC and Khabib, I’ll be absolutely shocked if he doesn’t walk out of the octagon as a winner.

Finally, Abu Dhabi is several hours ahead of us, which means this fight will probably take place in the afternoon in America.

I like that a lot. It sure as hell beats staying up until one or two in the morning on the east coast. Good call from Dana White on that one.

