Kylie Jenner Takes Fans Through Her Day-To-Day Life In New Vlog

Ever wonder what it’s like to be reality star turned billionaire Kylie Jenner? Well, now you can know.

Jenner, 21, uploaded her first vlog in which she shows fans what an average day in her life looks like, according to a post published Tuesday by Entertainment Tonight. The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star takes you through her everyday routine from waking up with her daughter Stormi to a surprise birthday dinner for a friend that evening.

“You guys have been asking to see my new office, but I thought it would be fun to show you everything from the moment I wake up, so I’m taking you into my home, my closet, my business, my photoshoots and more,” Jenner wrote in the description of the uploaded video.

All I learned from this video is that if you thought Jenner was stupid rich, then you were so right. She has an entire closet for her purses that is bigger than my bedroom, not to mention I don’t even have a closet in my bedroom. (RELATED: Kylie Jenner Finally Admits She Isn’t Entirely A Self-Made Billionaire)

After Jenner had an entire team do her makeup and picked out an outfit, plus a matching purse, she walked outside to pick from a variety of luxury vehicles that she owns.

Who needs that many cars? How often does she even drive cars?

Jenner spends the majority of her day in various business meetings, which seem kind of boring — but not really, considering she’s running all of them. Then she posed for a photo shoot followed by getting together with friends for a surprise birthday dinner.

Honestly, not a bad day and I wish my days consisted of the same things Jenner’s do.