Melania Shines In Celine Vanilla Coat Dress At Garden Party In London

Melania Trump truly shined Tuesday when she showed up wearing a beautiful Celine coat dress for a garden party at Downing Street in London.

The first lady looked just as stunning as ever in the long sleeve, button up vanilla-colored number as she joined President Donald Trump, Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May and May’s husband Philip May during the Trumps three-day trip to the United Kingdom. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

She completed the fantastic look with loose hair, a black belt, black high heels and a large black purse.

In some of the pictures, we see a group of children holding both American and British flags at the part,y with one little girl handing the first lady a beautiful bouquet of flowers. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

“Who’s here from the United States?” FLOTUS asked the kids. A few raised their hands,” per a FLOTUS pool report.

On Monday, the first lady was quite a vision when she stepped out in a custom-made Dior crepe gown with silk tulle detail for a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace put on by Queen Elizabeth II in honor of POTUS and FLOTUS.

Melania always looks terrific no matter what the occasion. Check out some of her other unforgettable looks here.