Melania Shines In Celine Vanilla Coat Dress At Garden Party In London

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Melania Trump truly shined Tuesday when she showed up wearing a beautiful Celine coat dress for a garden party at Downing Street in London.

Stefan Rousseau/Pool via REUTERS

Stefan Rousseau/Pool via REUTERS

REUTERS/Simon Dawson

REUTERS/Simon Dawson

The first lady looked just as stunning as ever in the long sleeve, button up vanilla-colored number as she joined President Donald Trump, Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May and May’s husband Philip May during the Trumps three-day trip to the United Kingdom. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

REUTERS/Carlos Barria

REUTERS/Carlos Barria

REUTERS/Simon Dawson

REUTERS/Simon Dawson

She completed the fantastic look with loose hair, a black belt, black high heels and a large black purse.

REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

REUTERS/Simon Dawson

REUTERS/Simon Dawson

In some of the pictures, we see a group of children holding both American and British flags at the part,y with one little girl handing the first lady a beautiful bouquet of flowers.  (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

Ben Stansall/Pool via REUTERS

Ben Stansall/Pool via REUTERS

REUTERS/Simon Dawson

REUTERS/Simon Dawson

“Who’s here from the United States?” FLOTUS asked the kids. A few raised their hands,” per a FLOTUS pool report.

On Monday, the first lady was quite a vision when she stepped out in a custom-made Dior crepe gown with silk tulle detail for a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace put on by Queen Elizabeth II in honor of POTUS and FLOTUS.

PHOTO:JEFF GILBERT/Royal Rota.

PHOTO:JEFF GILBERT/Royal Rota.

(Photo credit: VICTORIA JONES/AFP/Getty Images)

(Photo credit: VICTORIA JONES/AFP/Getty Images)

(AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool/ Getty Images)

(AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool/ Getty Images)

Melania always looks terrific no matter what the occasion. Check out some of her other unforgettable looks here.

Tags : donald trump ivanka trump london melania trump
Loading comments...
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller