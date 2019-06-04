Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Getting Groped By Fan In Barcelona

Miley Cyrus has finally shared her thoughts on what happened after she got attacked and groped by a fan over the weekend while on vacation with her husband, Liam Hemsworth.

“She can be wearing what she wants. She can be a virgin. She can be sleeping with [five] different people,” the 26-year-old pop singer wrote on her Instagram story along with clips showing her being attacked after leaving her hotel in Spain. (RELATED: Miley Cyrus Admits She May Not Have Married Liam Hemsworth If Wildfire Hadn’t Happened)

She can be wearing what she wants. She can be a virgin. She can be sleeping with 5 different people. She can be with her husband. She can be with her girlfriend. She can be naked. She CAN’T be grabbed without her consent. #DontFuckWithMyFreedom pic.twitter.com/hBDzuflKF1 — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) June 4, 2019

“She can be with her husband. She can be with her girlfriend,” she added. “She can be naked. She CAN’T be grabbed without her consent.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Cyrus concluded, “#DontF–kWithMyFreedom.”

She also included a clip from”The Talk” in which hosts discuss comments from online trolls, including one asking whether she might have “asked for it” due to the way she was dressed.

It all comes following reports Monday that the “Party In The USA” hitmaker was attacked as she was following behind her actor husband while the two were trying to get to their car when a fan in the crowd broke through and reached around grabbing and touching her hair.

Llego a estar ahí, y al “fan” que se ha tirado a por miley no se le olvida el guantazo que se lleva pic.twitter.com/30PUR4zXR0 — Alvaro (@AlvaroSaucedo13) June 2, 2019

In video that surfaced from the shocking ordeal, we can see the person grab her around the neck and try to pull her in close for a kiss while grabbing at her before she wrangles free and pushed away from the fan.

With the help of security and her husband, she manages to get to her car and out of the situation.

As previously reported, the “The Last Song” star made headlines last week following news that her next work was coming out titled, “She is Coming.” It is not an album but an EP, extended play, record, which is shorter than a full-length album.