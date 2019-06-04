Afternoon Mirror: Neera Tanden Brags About Her Obama Tweet

Quote of the Day:

“I made a young friend today. His name is Reagan, and we thought it was pretty cool that we both have a president’s name.”

— Sen. John Kennedy (R-La).

MOOD: “Drinking with Warren. Hard pass.” — Beth Baumann, associate editor, Townhall, in reaction to Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) allowing a voter to drink with her. Warren tweeted: “We’re flying one lucky winner and a guest to grab a beer* with Elizabeth. Want a chance to win? Chip in $3 or whatever you can to be automatically entered! * (or coffee, or tea, or whatever).”

Neera Tanden is really pleased with her tweet

“Over a 100k likes for this tweet. Man do people miss @BarackObama.” ⁦‪ — Neera Tanden, president, Center for American Progress.

Her acclaimed tweet: “I hope Barack Obama just shows up places in the public eye every couple of weeks through the next election just to remind people what it was like to have a decent, intelligent, compassionate president. So they know we can have that again.”

“Am I really the only person who puts peanut butter in coffee? You have no idea what you’re missing! No. Idea.” — Jack Posobiec, One America News Network.

Playboy writer knocks Steve Mnuchin for Buckingham Palace selfies

“Well done, Steve Mnuchin. The British people already think Americans are vapid wankers, but now we have the Treasury Secretary, who has no reason to even be there, taking selfies from the balcony of Buckingham Palace and proving their point.” — Amee Vanderpool, contributor, Playboy.

Today in Unnecessary Tweeting

“Do you ever go to a different Starbucks in the same neighborhood just to ‘mix things up’ a little? Be honest.” — Ari Melber, host, MSNBC.

“Automated ‘your call will be answered in the order it was received’ telephone menus killed Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons” for me. I’m now conditioned, whenever I hear it in a non-telephonic context, to think, ‘Aw, Christ, they’re gonna keep me on hold now for a really long time.'” — Timothy Noah, labor editor, Politico.

GOP strategist will use his gun if you throw a milkshake at him

“In America, if you try to hurl a milkshake at me, you’ll be staring down the barrel of a gun. Plain and simple.” — Caleb Hull, director of content, Targeted Victory.

Ellen‘s producer wants to lower the driving age

“The amount of driving I’m doing this weekend, taking my kids to and from places, has made me realize something. We need to move the driving age down to 12.” — Andy Lassner, executive producer, The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

CNN’s Jim Acosta wins ‘Truth to Power’ award

“Thank you so much @NYPressClub for this honor. It means the world to me to receive an award named after the great Gabe Pressman who knew the meaning of speaking truth to power. This is dedicated to all of the wonderful people who are part of our @CNN family. We are #notheenemy.” — Jim Acosta, chief White House correspondent.

Some media fashion advice

“If you go on a Sunday show, you should wear a tie.” — Doug Heye, CNN political commentator.

Fox News journo express gratitude for his job

“Some personal news: This morning was my last show with Fox News Sunday. I can’t explain how grateful I am to have had the opportunity to work with such an amazing staff and the best anchor in the business. The best 5 years of my life. I move over to the newsroom Wednesday.” — Pat Ward, Fox News.

Gossip Roundup

AOC weighs in on Central Park 5. Here.

Prince Harry steers clear of Trump. Here.

Here’s what first lady Melania Trump wore to the state dinner in London. Here.

And here’s what Ivanka Trump wore… Here.

“TODAY’s” Executive Producer Libby Leist laughs about crappy ratings. Here.