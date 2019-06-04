New York Jets Show Off Atrocious New Uniforms On Twitter

The New York Jets are apparently actually going forward with their awful new uniforms.

The team tweeted out some photos of Le’Veon Bell, Sam Darnold and others in the green uniforms ahead of minicamp. Take a look at them all below.

For those of you who didn’t know about these until this very moment, you can take a look at a few more photos of these disgusting uniforms below. (RELATED: Le‘Veon Bell Signs With The New York Jets)

The beginning of a new legacy.#TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/oaGidDB65B — New York Jets (@nyjets) April 4, 2019

While I hate Roger Goodell, I’m actually in favor of him using his dictator powers here to make sure these uniforms never see the light of day in an actual game.

What a gigantic slap in the face to the faithful fans of the franchise. These uniforms look like they were designed on LSD.

Seriously, what the hell are these things all about?

The fans of the Jets are the downtrodden and beaten in life. They have nothing to cheer for. They work hard, they come home, drink a beer and wonder what could have been if a few more things went their way in life.

They’ve already had it hard enough in life. Why is the team punishing them even more? I think we can all agree this is unnecessary and nobody will like it.

Do better, New York. Just do much better.

