Paris Jackson Defends Her Marijuana Use After Social Media User Calls Her A ‘Druggie’

Paris Jackson took to Twitter to defend her marijuana use after she was called a “druggie” by a social media user.

A fan asked the 21-year-old model how she came up with the idea to cook spaghetti grilled cheese sandwiches, according to a report published Tuesday by Page Six. Jackson reportedly wrote back, “marijuana.”

instead of taking poisonous addictive pharmaceuticals, this incredible medicine from the earth has been prescribed to me to help with my depression, anxiety, ptsd, and insomnia. — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) June 4, 2019

“Druggie. I bet you do meth too. Your dad must be ashamed of you. Degenerate,” the social media user wrote in response.

Jackson quoted the user’s response to her marijuana comment and defended herself writing, “because an organic medicinal plant from mother earth with dozens of healing properties that is legal where i live and used to help suffering people around the world = meth.” (RELATED: Paris Jackson Turns 21 Years Old)

“Instead of taking poisonous addictive pharmaceuticals, this incredible medicine from the earth has been prescribed to me to help with my depression, anxiety, ptsd, and insomnia,” Jackson added.

I smoked cannabis every day for seventeen years and I’ll tell you all one thing, mentally I feel a hundred times better since I have stopped — NI_Red (@NIRed10) June 4, 2019

The model clarified to another user that she doesn’t smoke weed every single day after he claimed that he used to smoke every day, but feels better now that he’s stopped.

“Well doing it every day dude is clearly an issue,” Jackson tweeted in response. “I don’t do it as soon as i wake up unless it’s a rare occasion. i don’t do it when i work and i don’t do it when i drive. it’s medicine to me and not an every day thing. even tho its not addictive it sounds like u were abusing it.”