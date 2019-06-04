Save Big On AmazonFresh Coffee K-Cups For A Limited Time
Several varieties of AmazonFresh 80ct Coffee K-Cups are eligible for a $6 coupon right now, which drops your total from $32.29 to $26.29. Or, choose Subscribe & Save and your total drops to just $24.68, plus you’ll never have to worry about having coffee on hand again. That works out to just $0.31 per pod. Given that k-cups typically run about $0.50 per pod, this is a great value.
Shop several varieties of AmazonFresh 80ct Coffee K-Cups on sale now
We found mouth-watering flavors like Go For the Bold Dark Roast, Hazelnut Medium Roast, and many more. If you’d like to try a few at once, check out this 60ct Variety Pack, which is also coupon eligible. These are made from 100% Arabica coffee and are roasted and packed in the United States. These k-cups have great reviews, but if for any reason you are not satisfied with your purchase, Amazon will issue a refund. Take advantage of this great offer and stock up on coffee pods!
