Sugar Daddy CEO Promises To Pay Airfare For Any Woman Who Wants An Abortion

The CEO of the world’s largest sugar daddy dating site promised Tuesday to pay the airfare of any woman who must travel to obtain an abortion.

Brandon Wade, Founder and CEO of SeekingArrangement, believes that all women should have access to abortions. The passage of restrictive abortion legislation made Wade realize that his position as CEO of the largest sugar daddy dating site in the world enabled him to step up and help women in need, Wade told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“If lawmakers will not step in and help these desperate women, then I will,” Wade said in a video announcement SeekingArrangement released Tuesday. (RELATED: Are Women Who Have Abortions Also Mothers? Here’s What RBG Said)

WATCH:

SeekingArrangements advertises perks for both sugar daddies and sugar babies. Sugar daddies can benefit from a surplus of women and no strings attached relationships, the website says. Sugar babies can find “valuable guidance” in sugar daddy mentors, date experienced men, and “be pampered” through shopping sprees, exotic vacations, and expensive dinners.

Wade explained to TheDCNF that SeekingArrangement focuses on “modern, upgraded relationships, instead of traditional dating milestones.” SeekingArrangement encourages “mutually beneficial relationships” that fit the tight schedules of busy people with “non-traditional wants,” Wade added.

“I support women having a choice over their own body,” Wade told TheDCNF. “I cannot get pregnant, so for me or any man to have a say over what a woman should do with her own body is appalling.”

However, Wade added that he believes in reasonable approaches to everything and thus believes that abortions should be allowed up to three months after conception.

“Three months is reasonable and is what health care providers agree is when abortions can happen safely,” Wade said. “I don’t believe in extreme positions, and as such I do not support late term abortions, unless the women’s life is at risk.”



The CEO of SeekingArrangement said that he was influenced by his girlfriend and her sister’s reactions to the Alabama abortion legislation.

Republican Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey also signed H.B. 314 into law May 15. The Alabama law, which is set to take effect in six months, is the most restrictive abortion law in the United States and is a near-total ban on abortions. The law makes no exceptions for cases of rape or incest but would make an exception if the mother’s health was in serious danger.

“The day Alabama passed their law banning abortions even in the cases of rape or incest, my girlfriend Zoe and her sister, both from Alabama wept,” Wade told TheDCNF. Wade said that these women wept because they believed the state was discriminating against women.

“If I can help those who have already made the choice they feel is best for themselves and their future, I feel strongly that helping those who are weakest is important when their own State is against them,” Wade said.



