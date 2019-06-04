‘The Ranch’ Will End On Netflix After Season 4 Finishes In 2020

“The Ranch” will end in 2020 on Netflix.

According to The Hollywood Reporter Tuesday, the Ashton Kutcher and Sam Elliott hit show will air season four throughout 2019 and 2020, and then call it quits. (RELATED: Netflix Hits A Home Run With Part Six Of The Western Comedy ‘The Ranch‘)

There are 20 episodes remaining.

Damn, this sure does suck. “The Ranch” is one of the best shows out there. It’s all about a hard-working ranching family in Colorado, and it’s funny as all hell.

The impressive part about the show is that it tackles serious issues and manages to have the audience laughing through it.

You have to wonder if Danny Masterson leaving the show due to old allegations of sexual misconduct had anything to do with this decision. I’d be surprised if it did because the latest episodes were still great without him.

Everybody who has watched the show knows how much this news sucks. You hate to see great shows end, and that’s exactly what “The Ranch” was.

Let’s hope the final 20 episodes finish off the incredible series off on a very high note.

If you haven’t already started “The Ranch,” I suggest you fire it up on Netflix at the first possible opportunity. It’ll go down as career-defining for Elliott and Kutcher, and that’s saying a lot considering what they’ve been in.

Pour one out for one of the greatest shows we’ve ever seen.

