Tracy Morgan Crashes $2M Bugatti In NYC Car Accident Only Minutes After Buying It

Actor Tracy Morgan let fans know he’s “fine” after crashing his $2 million Bugatti in an accident Tuesday in New York City.

The car, he said, is another story.

"Thanks for any concern but I am totally fine. My NEW CAR? We shall see. Love you all," the 50-year-old comedian tweeted to his millions of followers after news of the incident surfaced.

The actor had literally just bought the 2012 Bugatti Veyron and it had only been off the lot for a few minutes before a person driving a Honda SUV allegedly attempted to make a turn at the last-minute and sideswiped his brand new luxury car, according to TMZ.

Law enforcement sources told the outlet the former “Saturday Night Live” star complained after the accident of pain and had to be checked out by the ambulance on scene. But was not transported to the hospital.

The car is reportedly already back at the dealership to access the damages.

“He [Morgan] said he got it literally an hour ago and he paid $2 million for it,” Chris Ricciardelli, a witness, told Page Six. “He just bought it … and it’s pretty scraped up.”

The accident is just three days shy from falling on the anniversary of his near-fatal crash five years ago on the New Jersey Turnpike where he lost his friend comedian James “Jimmy Mac” McNair after a Walmart truck crashed into the limo bus the two were riding in. It nearly also killed him. leaving the “30 Rock” star in critical condition.

“I got hit by a truck, it was a great story. So that’s what happened. I had a story to tell,” Morgan told People back in 2017 ahead of his Netflix special Staying Alive.

“When anything ever bad happened to me I made it funny and I turned it good,” he added. “This was a bad thing that happened to me. I wanted to tell my story, but I also want to continue my standup career because all the great things that ever happened to me in my life came through standup.”

Glad everyone is okay this time.