‘Yellowstone’ Releases New Season 2 Photos

We have some new “Yellowstone” photos, and fans will want to see all of them.

Fans of the hit Paramount Network show with Kevin Costner already got a bunch of photos previously released for season two, but the new ones are still worth checking out.

There aren’t a ton of takeaways from the new “Yellowstone” preview shots. However, Kayce and Monica can be seen embracing each other, which is a really good sign for them getting back together. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone‘ Season 2 Trailer Gets Released, Promises Lots Of Intense Action)

Take a look at them all below.

View this post on Instagram New season. New photos. Swipe through for more. #YellowstoneTV A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone) on Jun 3, 2019 at 12:52pm PDT

If you’re not pumped for the new season of this show, then you’re simply out of your mind. The first season was one of the best seasons of television I’ve ever seen.

The entire Dutton family is incredible. Whether it’s Jamie selling out his dad or Kayce killing people, the storylines are incredible from start to finish.

Now, there’s a war brewing, and I think we all know what the family will do in order to protect what’s theirs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone) on May 1, 2019 at 4:38pm PDT

When it comes to the plot of season two, I honestly have no idea what to expect. It seems like Jamie will eventually return and it appears like Monica and Kayce will get back together. (RELATED: Paramount Network Releases New Preview For ‘Yellowstone‘ Season 2)

Outside of that, I think the only thing we can all agree on is that there will be plenty of violence.

Tune in June 19 on the Paramount Network to watch it all go down. It should be an incredible journey in season two.

