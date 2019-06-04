Kevin Costner Says ‘Yellowstone’ Season 2 Is ‘At A Heightened State,’ Cast Previews What To Expect

Paramount Network dropped an incredible “Yellowstone” video on Twitter Tuesday.

The cast of the hit show previewed what fans can expect in the new episodes, which begin June 19, and it sounds like we’re in for a wild time. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone‘ Season 2 Trailer Gets Released, Promises Lots Of Intense Action)

“In ‘Yellowstone’ season two it’s at a heightened state. We step out there in a very bold way … Our problems, they’re worse than they were in the first season,” Kevin Costner (John Dutton) tells the audience in the video.

Luke Grimes (Kayce) added, “This season’s bigger. It’s more exciting than the first season.” Watch the full video below.

“If you like season one, you’re going to love season two.” #YellowstoneTV pic.twitter.com/NyVQVO6hhI — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) June 4, 2019

Bigger? More dangerous? Even bolder? More violence? Going to another DEFCON level? Yeah, I think it’s finally safe to say expectations have been sent through the roof.

There’s simply no way you can be a fan of the Paramount Network show and not love the video previewing what’s on the horizon. (RELATED: Paramount Network Releases New Preview For ‘Yellowstone‘ Season 2)

Neal McDonough as the new villain is going to be electric. He was outstanding in “Justified,” and I’m picking up the exact kind of vibe here.

Is there also going to be an alliance that forms with John, the Dutton family and Rainwater? It seems like McDonough’s character is going to war with the Rainwater’s tribe and the Duttons.

Judging from a previous preview, it does look like those two sides might have to temporarily come together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone) on May 30, 2019 at 10:27am PDT

Tune in June 19 to watch the start of season 2. It’s going to be glorious.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter