Aaron Rodgers Says NFL Quarterbacks Who Can Chug Beer ‘Finally’ Have A ‘Talent’ Better Than Him

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers wants people to know he’s totally not bothered by the fact he can’t chug beer.

Rodgers infamously tried to drink a beer during a Milwaukee Bucks game, and it didn’t go well. You can watch a video of the embarrassing moment below. (RELATED: Aaron Rodgers Fails Miserably When He Tries Chug A Beer. Rival NFL Quarterback Responds In Epic Fashion)

Aaron Rodgers is no match for David Bakhtiari when it comes to chugging beer (via @Bucks) pic.twitter.com/A2dVANd0Vl — ESPN (@espn) May 24, 2019

In response, multiple gunslingers from around the league proved just how great they are at drinking beer. Trust me, he’s definitely not bothered.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Stafford (@kbstafford89) on May 23, 2019 at 7:00pm PDT

“For some of them, there’s finally a talent where they can say they are better than me,” he told the media Tuesday afternoon, according to Zach Heilprin.

#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers jokes about the chugging prowess shown by other NFL QBs: “For some of them, there’s finally a talent where they can say they are better than me.” #Packers — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) June 4, 2019

Can we say triggered? He’s most certainly not worried or bothered by the fact the internet has been ruthlessly mocking him as we celebrate all the NFL passers actually drinking beer like God intended. Yeah, not bothered at all!

Totally chill and normal to drop such an arrogant and egotistical response!

Rodgers should focus a little less on the fact the entire league can drink beer better than him and spend a little more time focusing on winning games.

After all, I had so much fun watching the Packers in the playoffs last season. Oh wait, that didn’t happen at all!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Green Bay Packers (@packers) on Jun 4, 2019 at 4:12pm PDT

Rodgers can’t drink beer. It is what it is, and his petty little comments aren’t going to change that fact at all.

Welcome back to the world of reality.

