Alex Rodriguez Knew He Wanted To Date Jennifer Lopez Decades Ago

Sometimes, it’s just love at first sight.

When Alex Rodriguez was asked in 1998 who his dream date was, he had a very apt answer: Jennifer Lopez. (RELATED: Jennifer Lopez And A-Rod Drop Thousands At Strip Clubs For Research)



“What would a dream date with Alex Rodriguez be?” the interviewer asked.

“Jennifer Lopez,” A-Rod replied. “Hopefully you can find me a date with her.”

A little over two decades later, A-Rod is set to get a whole lifetime with her. His response to this viral video will warm your heart:

I just had a feeling ???? https://t.co/NXQFQ56Dm8 — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) June 5, 2019



Rodriguez and Lopez have been dating for more than two years now, and officially announced their engagement in March. (RELATED: Alex Rodriguez Proposed To Jennifer Lopez With $1 Million Engagement Ring)

The MLB legend and pop sensation have not officially announced their wedding date, but are reportedly taking their time to figure out the details. The couple are also not planning to have an extravagant wedding, according to a report from People Magazine last month.

I personally send my best wishes to the happy couple as they prepare for marriage.

