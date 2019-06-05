Audience Erupts In Laughter As Biden Jokes With Press About His Touching

Former Vice President Joe Biden joked about his reputation for inappropriately touching women at a campaign event in New Hampshire Tuesday.

The 76-year-old front-running Democratic presidential candidate walked toward the group at his event and assisted one woman in standing up. After the woman called Biden a “sweetheart,” the two shared a private conversation as the woman whispered in his ear. (RELATED: Joe Biden’s Climate Plan Uses Nearly Identical Language As Other Sources)

After listening to the woman’s message, Biden announced, “We have a secret going here.” His next words were for the ever-watchful media following Biden’s campaign: “And I want the press to know, she pulled me close. I just want you to know, OK?” which sparked laughter among the crowd.

Despite being dogged by allegations that he has offered unwanted embraces and touching to at least eight women over the course of his long political career and promising to do better in the future, Biden appears to be making light of the issue. (RELATED: Joe Biden 2020 Parody Website Is Tricking People Into Thinking It’s The Real Thing)

Just last week, he told a 10-year-old girl, “I’ll bet you’re as bright as you are good looking,” with his hands on her shoulders.

Biden also joked about having permission to hug the union president of the International Brotherhood of Electrical workers, Lonnie Stephenson, while giving a speech at an event for the organization in April before his official announcement to run for president. He then proceeded to make the same joke about hugging a boy onstage.

“By the way, he gave me permission to touch him,” Biden said, as he hugged the boy.

He has had no shortage of other controversies since declaring a candidacy that was always a foregone conclusion. Whether he was praising Antifa or questioning whether China is a threat to the United States, Biden has often baffled supporters and critics alike.

Although he is now touting himself the “most progressive” Democrat in the field, the former Democratic Delaware senator promoted many conservative policies over the years, including traditional marriage and the “three strikes” crime bill.

