Baker Mayfield Says Duke Johnson Needs To ‘Get Out Of The Way’ If He’s Not Going To ‘Join’ The Team

Baker Mayfield doesn’t sound too pleased with his teammate Duke Johnson wanting to be traded.

Johnson has been demanding to be shipped to a new squad ever since the Browns signed Kareem Hunt, but it hasn’t happened so far. Judging from some comments from the young quarterback, he’s not overly pleased with the situation.

“If we have guys that want to be here, they’ll show that, they’ll voice that. Obviously he’s going to handle his stuff how he wants, but you’re either on this train or you’re not, it’s moving. You can get out of the way or you can join us. so it is what it is,” Mayfield told the media Tuesday when discussing the running back’s trade request, according to Cleveland.com. (RELATED: New York Giants Trade Odell Beckham Jr. To The Cleveland Browns)

He also added the situation was “self-inflicted” for Johnson, and it’s not awkward for anybody else in the building. You can watch his full comments below.

I’m not sure I can get down with Mayfield’s tone here. What do you expect Duke Johnson to do? The Browns already had Nick Chubb on the roster and then they went out and got Hunt.

NFL running backs don’t have super long careers. You have to play and get your money while you can. If your team isn’t going to pay you or get you on the field, then it’s totally reasonable to want to be traded. That’s the nature of the business.

Maybe Baker should relax and chill a little bit. He’s supposed to be a leader. I’m not exactly sure he’s going to motivate anybody to get on the field with his comments.

Despite all the hype and talent on the Browns, I’m not inspired to believe they’re going to be outstanding this year if the locker room already has issues and it’s June.

It’s June! This should be the easiest time of the year, and Mayfield is out here ripping a teammate. Not a hot start at all!

