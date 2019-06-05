Behati Prinsloo Reacts To Adam Levine Leaving ‘The Voice’

Your first name

Model Behati Prinsloo isn’t too torn up about husband Adam Levine’s decision to leave his role as a judge on “The Voice.”

Prinsloo, 31, appeared Wednesday on “Today” with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush-Hager and she revealed she’s happy for the change, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“Good news for me,” Prinsloo told Kotb and Bush-Hager. “He’s on tour at the moment and he’s excited to get home and, for the first time, have nothing to do.”

“I’m, like, what am I going to do with him?” Prinsloo joked. (RELATED: Adam Levine Is Leaving ‘The Voice’ After 16 Seasons)

“The Voice” host Carson Daly announced Levine would not be returning to the singing competition as a judge May 24.

Despite Prinsloo’s excitement, Levine’s fellow judges took to social media to pay tribute to the “Girls Like You” singer.

“Having a hard time wrapping my head around @adamlevine not being at @NBCTheVoice anymore. After 16 seasons that changed both of our lives,” Blake Shelton tweeted at the time. “I only found out about this yesterday and it hasn’t set in on me yet. Gonna miss working with that idiot.”

“We are very sad, and he’s been a part of the show since the beginning, 16 seasons,” John Legend told ET. “He’s been so important to the show even existing, so we’re all going to miss him.”

Levine was reportedly “burned out” by the show, a source told ET.

“He’s outgrown the show,” the source said. “He was over it.”