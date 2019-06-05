Biden Faces Left-Wing Backlash For Sticking By Hyde Amendment

Left-wing groups lashed out at former Vice President Joe Biden on Wednesday over his continued support for the Hyde Amendment.

The 2020 presidential hopeful’s campaign confirmed to NBC that Biden still supports the Hyde Amendment, which bans the use of federal funding for abortions except in cases of rape, incest or if the mother’s life is in danger. Biden supports Roe v. Wade, but previously said his abortion stances are “middle of the road,” according to NBC.

The National Abortion Rights Action League spoke out against the Democratic candidate’s stance, saying it “further endangers” those “facing enormous hurdles.”

“There’s NO political or ideological excuse for @JoeBiden’s support for the Hyde Amendment, which translates into discrimination against poor women and women of color plain and simple,” NARAL tweeted. “His position further endangers people already facing enormous hurdles.”

The Planned Parenthood Action Fund spoke out against Biden as well. (RELATED: Disney Threatens To Boycott Georgia But Partners With China, Which Puts Muslims In Internment Camps)

From the Hyde Amendment to abortion bans, attacks on abortion access must stop. We deserve a president who agrees: EVERYONE deserves access to safe, legal abortion. #BeBoldEndHyde pic.twitter.com/aOAwx6AfYw — Planned Parenthood Action (@PPact) June 5, 2019

“The Democratic Party is crystal clear in supporting the right to safe, legal abortion and repealing the Hyde Amendment, a position held by the majority of voters,” said Executive Director of the Planned Parenthood Action Fund Kelley Robinson in a statement.

“Supporting Hyde isn’t good policy or politics,” Robinson continued. “We strongly encourage Joe Biden to speak to the people whose lives are impacted by this discriminatory policy and reevaluate his position.”

EMILY’s List, an American political action committee dedicated to helping Democratic pro-choice candidates obtain office, also criticized Biden.

“At a time when reproductive rights are under consistent attack, it’s unacceptable that a major Democratic nominee supports the Hyde Amendment,” said EMILY’s List President Stephanie Schriock in a statement.

“We hope that Vice President Biden will reconsider this position and what it means to millions of women,” she added. “There’s simply too much at risk.”

Biden’s statement caused confusion when taken in context with his May 4 statement to an American Civil Liberties Union member that he would repeal the Hyde Amendment as president. The Biden campaign said he misheard the ACLU member and believed her to be referencing another rule, it told CNN.

“A few weeks ago, Joe Biden told our #RightsforAll volunteer Nina in South Carolina that as president, he would end the Hyde amendment, which blocks access to abortion for low income women who can’t pay out of pocket,” the ACLU tweeted. “But his campaign has now told NBC he still supports Hyde.”

WATCH:

A few weeks ago, Joe Biden told our #RightsforAll volunteer Nina in South Carolina that as president, he would end the Hyde amendment, which blocks access to abortion for low income women who can’t pay out of pocket. But his campaign has now told NBC he still supports Hyde. pic.twitter.com/O1GhzU1vgY — ACLU (@ACLU) June 5, 2019

“Access to abortion should not depend on where a person lives or how much money a person makes,” the ACLU added in a tweet. “We urge @JoeBiden, and every other candidate, to ensure reproductive freedom for ALL.”

Biden’s comment sets him apart from other Democratic 2020 presidential hopefuls, The Daily Beast noted. Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris and Pete Buttigieg pledged to repeal the Hyde Amendment should they become president in 2020.

The Biden campaign did not immediately respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

