Black Conservatives React To Candace Owens

Conservative commentator Candace Owens has stormed the political stage as the leader of the “Blexit” movement, which seeks to turn black Americans away from supporting the Democratic Party.

At a congressional hearing in April, she ripped into California Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu for quoting her out of context and insinuating she defended Adolf Hitler. (RELATED: Tonight On ‘Firing Line’: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Christopher Hitchens And ‘Z’)

When the House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler decided Lieu had had enough, he tried to cut Owens off. It did not go well.

We showed clips of that hearing to black conservatives to gauge their reactions to this political upstart. Here’s what they had to say about her.

