Border Patrol Agent Reveals What It’s Like Working With Trump On Immigration Issues

WATCH:

Brandon Judd , the president of the National Border Patrol Council reveals what its like working with President Donald Trump on immigration issues during a sit down interview with the Daily Caller.

Judd has been one of many official who have been advising the president on what should be done at the U.S.-Mexico border and how to handle immigration issues in the U.S. (RELATED: Border Patrol Union Chief: Plan to Release Migrants in Florida Was Politically Motivated.)

Judd explained, “I can personally tell you, from my personal experience that all he’s trying to do is protect our borders for the American public. He cares greatly about the citizens of this country and that’s why he’s securing the borders.”

