Charles Barkley Says Kevin Durant Has Thin Skin, Doesn’t Know If He’s ‘Made For New York City’

Charles Barkley doesn’t seem to think Kevin Durant would do well in New York.

There’s been a ton of speculation the Knicks will make a serious run at the Warriors star forward when the NBA offseason arrives. However, Sir Charles is far from sold on the idea.

“Well I’d say, ‘Kevin you’re one of the greatest players I’ve ever seen. You’ve also got some of the thinnest skin I’ve ever seen. I don’t know if you’re made for New York City. I think that would be the toughest aspect,” Barkley said during a conference call for the American Century Championship golf tournament when discussing the NBA star going to New York, according to SNY. (RELATED: Golden State WarriorsBeat The Toronto Raptors In Game 2 Of The NBA Finals)

Barkley absolutely has a point here. The media and fans in New York are both ruthless. Just look at the way they reacted to the Giants drafting Daniel Jones.

You would have thought somebody got murdered the way they wanted to riot in the streets. Is Durant, who is insanely talented, cut out for that kind of criticism?

I’m honestly not convinced. He already isn’t great at handling shots being taken at him, and it’ll be 100 times worse with the Knicks.

Besides, he could really start racking up some rings if he continues to ride with the Warriors. The Knicks are in a world of trouble, and KD might not even be able to save them.

What I do know for sure is that the NBA offseason this year is going to be crazy as we watch and wait on Durant’s every move. Should be a ton of fun!