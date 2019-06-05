Chicago Police Department Releases Jussie Smollett 911 Call

Recordings of Jussie Smollett’s 911 calls to the Chicago Police Department in which he claims to be the victim of a racially motivated attack were released to the public Wednesday.

Smollett reportedly didn’t want to make the call himself, so he had a friend call the police for him, CBS Chicago reported. The caller claimed he worked for Smollett and that the actor did not want to file a report.

“I just need the police to come by. I work for an artist. I don’t really want to say his name,” the unidentified caller told 911. “He states he went to Subway … and two guys —somebody jumped him or something like that. I just want to report it and make sure he’s alright.”

“I just think he’s startled … They put a noose around his neck,” the caller said. “They didn’t do anything with it, but it’s around his neck. That’s really f–ked up.” (RELATED: Jussie Smollett Reportedly Paid Abel Osundairo $3,500 For Nutrition And Workout Plan)

1. This is a portion of the 911 call placed on Jussie Smollett’s behalf. The “beeps” you hear are redactions made before audio was released to the media. Things like adresses, names etc are redacted. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/jbqL8Io98F — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) June 5, 2019

The second recording is of a call with an emergency dispatcher.

“I am waiting on the police,” the caller told the dispatcher. “The person I work for — he was jumped on the street, and I just want to report it. I thought they [the police] would be here by now.”

All names were redacted from the recordings before they were released from the public.

Chicago Police opened a hate crime investigation after Smollett claimed he was attacked near his home. The former “Empire” actor said he was approached by two men around 2 a.m. and shouted “racial and homophobic slurs.” The men then allegedly poured an “unknown substance” on Smollett and tied a noose around his neck.

Police later charged Smollett with filing a false police report. The charges were eventually dropped by Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx due his lack of any prior criminal record, his agreement to pay a $10,000 fine, and his “volunteer service in the community.”

“Empire” co-creator and Executive Producer Lee Daniels said Tuesday that the actor will not be returning to the show for its final season.