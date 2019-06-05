Americans Have More Confidence In Trump’s 2020 Reelection Than They Had In Obama’s In 2011

Americans have more confidence in President Donald Trump being reelected in 2020 than they had in Obama being reelected in 2011, according to a new CNN poll released on Wednesday.

The poll, which surveyed a total of 1,006 adults, found that 54% of those interviewed predict that Trump will be reelected, while 41% think he will lose in 2020. Comparatively, exactly 50% of people polled in May, 2011, believed that then-President Obama would win a second term.

The CNN poll was conducted by SSRS from May 28-31, and it has a margin of error of =/-3.8%.

The numbers have improved for President Trump recently. In December, 51% of people thought that Trump would lose in 2020.

The poll also shows that the resistance could be losing confidence. In December, 81% of adults who dislike Trump stated that they thought the president would lose, but that number dropped 14 percentage point to 67% in CNN’s most recent poll. The numbers for Trump supporters have hovered at or over 80% in the same time period.

