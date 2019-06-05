Matt Patricia Says He Has ‘No Information’ On If The Detroit Lions Will Be On ‘Hard Knocks’

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia made it clear he has no information about whether or not the team will be on HBO’s hit show “Hard Knocks.”

There had been rumors floating around the Lions had been selected, but nobody within the franchise has been informed if that’s actually the case.

“I have no information. I’ve been told absolutely nothing as far as that’s concerned. The organization’s been told nothing as far as that’s concerned,” Patricia told the media Tuesday in response to the rumors, according to the Detroit Free Press. (RELATED: Marvin Jones Jr. Releases Chilling Hype Photo Ahead Of The Season)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl) on Jun 5, 2019 at 4:57am PDT

As selfish as this might sound, I hope like hell the Lions are the team for “Hard Knocks.” I love the show, and I’ve loved every single season I’ve seen. It’d be awesome to see my team finally get featured.

I’m not sure if it’d be great for the upcoming season to have cameras everywhere, but I feel like the guys can adapt.

Last year’s season with the Browns was absolutely awesome from start to finish. It really doesn’t matter if your team is featured or not. If you’re a football fan, then you should be watching.

I will clear my schedule for the time it airs if the Lions are selected. I already watch every episode anyways, but I sometimes catch them the next day.

That won’t happen if Matthew Stafford and company are featured. I’ll be watching live with the rest of America.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl) on Jun 4, 2019 at 3:47pm PDT

Let’s all keep our fingers crossed this happens because that’d make my August as he we head into the season.

