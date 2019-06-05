FBI Releases 22 Pages From Its Bigfoot Files

The FBI on Wednesday released 22 pages of documents related to Bigfoot, showing that in 1977, the bureau’s scientific division conducted an analysis on hairs alleged to have belonged to the mythical creature, only to find that they were from a deer.

The documents consist mostly of letters from the 1970s between the FBI and Peter Byrne, the director of the Bigfoot Information Center and Exhibition.

Byrne, who was located in Oregon, sought the FBI’s help in analyzing hairs he claimed to have obtained from an unidentified animal.

Jay Cochran Jr., the assistant director of the FBI’s scientific and technical services division, approved analysis of the hairs. Cochran sent 15 hairs provided by Byrne to Howard Curtis, of the Academy of Applied Science in Boston. (RELATED: Democratic Congressional Candidate Accuses Opponent Of Being ‘Devotee Of Bigfoot Erotica’)

“It was concluded as a result of these examinations that the hairs are of deer family origin,” Cochran wrote in response to Byrne on Feb. 24, 1977.

