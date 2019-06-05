Former Browns Star Joe Thomas Defends Odell Beckham Jr. Missing OTAs

Cleveland Browns legend Joe Thomas has no problem with Odell Beckham Jr. missing OTAs with the team.

The former Giants star wasn’t around much, and it turned into a gigantic offseason storyline. However, Thomas had some counter points people should hear. (RELATED: New York Giants Trade Odell Beckham Jr. To The Cleveland Browns)

The future hall-of-fame member pointed out the OBJ stories exist in part because they get attention, but added, “Rest and mental re-focus is the only thing that can’t be caught back up on in training camp.”

You can read his extremely well-thought-out comments about the situation below:

A Players Perspective Why does Mr Grossi write incessantly about Mr Beckham missing voluntary OTA days? @obj @bakermayfield @TonyGrossi pic.twitter.com/ONUX1C7BAt — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) June 3, 2019

Why is Mr Grossi wrong about @obj missing OTA days? pic.twitter.com/Ey9wLNjMX7 — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) June 3, 2019

This is why it’s important for former players to remain vocal in retirement. If you read everything Thomas wrote, it’s clear that he made some great points you don’t usually hear about.

I think most fans and writers, myself included, can sometimes discount the importance of being mentally prepared for camp to start.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m all about mental sharpness, but I also want guys to be visible and around in general. Sometimes, that can be a tough balancing act to pull off.

What Thomas is 100% correct about is the fact stories about OBJ and the Browns are selling like cold beers on a hot summer day right now.

OBJ being traded from the Giants has been one of the biggest storylines in the NFL, and people are bound to be interested. You can’t blame people at all for being interested.

The question now is how will OBJ perform. If he balls out, then missing OTA’s means nothing. If he doesn’t, then this story isn’t going away. Winning solves everything in sports. Now it’s time to see if they can get the job done.