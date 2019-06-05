Gal Gadot Hypes Upcoming ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ With Unreal Shot

Gal Gadot had some good news and bad news for fans when she dropped an unbelievable shot on Instagram hyping her upcoming film, “Wonder Woman 1984.”

The 34-year-old actress looked incredible in the shot, wearing a head-to-toe gold superhero outfit surrounded by what looked to be a bunch of colorful letter Ws as she shared with fans that Warner Bros. would be absent this year from the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con Hall H panel. (RELATED: Celebrated Gal Gadot’s Birthday With Some Of Her Most Stunning Shots [SLIDESHOW])

“Although all of us at Warner Brothers won’t be seeing you at SDCC – Hall H this year. We are so excited for what’s to come. So until then here’s a little gift from us to you … #WW84,” the “Wonder Woman” star shared.

It is the first bit of news fans have had about the highly anticipated DC Comics film since learning late last year that “#WW84” would not be coming out this November, as previously expected. But instead, the Patty Jenkins-directed female superhero film would be released June 5, 2020. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Not much else is known about the sequel, except that Kristen Wiig will be playing Cheetah, Prince’s rival in the film and Diana Prince/Wonder Woman’s love interest Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) is still alive.

Seriously, can’t wait to see this movie after the first “Wonder Woman.” Gadot truly captures the superhero’s nature.