Garth Brooks Partners With One Of The Biggest Country Stars For Summer Anthem

Country singer Garth Brooks revealed that he has partnered with another favorite country musicians, Blake Shelton, for a summer anthem called “Dive Bar,” and we can’t to hear it.

“Blake [Shelton] and I are getting ready to release a duet in the summer,” the 57-year-old country singer shared Wednesday with Entertainment Tonight. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Hottest Women On Instagram)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) on Jan 23, 2019 at 10:15am PST

“He was fun. He came to the studio and just did a good old summertime anthem,” he added. “It’s called ‘Dive Bar’ and it just talks about spending your summers in the dive bars across America, and it’s going to be fun.”

Brooks continued, “Sometimes I didn’t know if it was me or him, because we’re basically raised around [Oklahoma], so it was pretty cool.”

The epic duet will make its debut on June 18 and will be featured on Brooks’ upcoming album, “Fun.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) on Dec 18, 2017 at 10:28am PST

And Brooks even hinted that, even though it’s been 10 years since he has done a country music video, “Dive Bar” might just call for it. (RELATED: Blake Shelton Tweets About ‘Karma’ Following Reports His Ex Is Dating A Married Guy)

“I think we have to [make a music video]!” the “Friends In Low Places” singer explained. “I don’t know when the last time we did a country music video was, but you don’t want to pass this opportunity up. It’s going to be fun.”

Shelton caught wind of the interview and ET tweeted a video of the “God’s Country” hitmaker sharing how he wished he was there with the legendary country singer during his interview at Blake’s country bar, Ole Red in Nashville, Tennessee.

We wish you were here, @blakeshelton! We’ve got a super special ET with @garthbrooks tonight! pic.twitter.com/vB320Iq1R8 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) June 5, 2019

Brooks later teased the interview and the epic collab that we can hardly wait for.