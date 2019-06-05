Ivanka Shines In Pretty Red And White Floral Dress In The Netherlands For GES 2019

Ivanka Trump absolutely turned heads Wednesday when she stepped out wearing a pretty red and white dress during her arrival in the Netherlands.

The first daughter looked just as striking as ever in the long sleeve, button up floral number that went down past her knees ahead of her speaking engagement at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) 2019 held at The Hague. (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Looks As First Lady)

She completed the great look with her hair pulled up into a loose bun and white high heels.

“Grateful for the Marines posted at the @u.s.embassythehague for their service to our country,” Ivanka captioned one of her posts on Instagram from the day. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

A short time later, she was spotted heading into the GES wearing a long sleeve white floral dress with a matching belt and royal blue high heels. (RELATED: Tiffany Trump Stuns In Sleeveless Black Dress At WH Christmas Party)

To say she looked fabulous would be an understatement.

“By promoting inclusion, opportunity, and economic empowerment for women, we are together advancing #WGDP,” the first daughter captioned a second post from the day’s conference. “Today’s announcement of a new, robust partnership with @mastercard furthers our shared goals. Thank you Ajay for joining me at the closing session of the 2019 Global Entrepreneurship Summit.”

