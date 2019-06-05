J.J. Watt Spends Time With Brett Favre
Houston Texans star J.J. Watt recently spent some time with NFL legend Brett Favre.
Watt, who grew up in Wisconsin and played for the Badgers, posted several photos of himself with the Green Bay Packers Super Bowl-winning quarterback on Instagram.
He wrote, in part, “We talked football, life, that game after his father passed away, Reggie White and so much more. It was a truly special experience for me and one that the 5th-grade version of myself would never believe was possible.” (RELATED: Brett Favre Says Bart Starr Sent Him Letters After Every Single Game)
You can see the full post below:
Growing up in Wisconsin, there was no bigger figure than Brett Favre. Everyone in the state (including myself) had a #4 jersey and we all tuned in every Sunday to watch him play the game with this intense passion and fire that just seemed a little different than everyone else out there. You could tell how much it meant to him by how hard he played. Yesterday I had a chance to sit, talk, watch film and shoot the breeze with that childhood hero of mine. We talked football, life, that game after his father passed away, Reggie White and so much more. It was a truly special experience for me and one that the 5th grade version of myself would never believe was possible. It made me take a step back and think about this crazy life and how fortunate I am to be living out my dreams every single day. (And if you look at the last picture, you'll see me also asking him about that "free" sack he gifted Strahan to give him the sack record. I've had 20.5 twice and I'm still chasing that damn 22.5. You know what sounds easier than 22.5? 21.5. Thanks Brett! )
This is literally worlds colliding for the state of Wisconsin. Favre led the Packers to a Super Bowl and is an icon in the state and the world of football.
Watt was a star at the University of Wisconsin and has gone on to represent the state extremely well. And yesterday, the two men got to spend some time together.
I’d be absolutely fascinated to know what they talked about. What do two legends of the sport discuss? Damn, I sure would be willing to pay a decent amount of money to be a fly on the wall for that conversation.
Despite the fact that I absolutely hate the Green Bay Packers, I’d still absolutely drink a beer with Brett Favre.
Has there ever been a guy in the history of the NFL to ever hit as big as he did as just a normal dude? It’s like he was literally plucked off of some farm and just became a gigantic star.
It’s almost like Favre never even knew he played in the NFL. The way he carried himself was like a dude a few beers deep playing in intramurals.
Good for these two for just being two solid dudes discussing arguably the greatest sport ever invented.