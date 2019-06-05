Jennifer Aniston Says All Members of ‘Friends’ Cast Would Be Down For A Reunion

Jennifer Aniston revealed that all cast members of the iconic sitcom “Friends” would be down to film a reunion.

Aniston, 50, appeared on Wednesday’s episode of “The Ellen Show” to promote her new Netflix film with Adam Sandler, “Murder Mystery,” according to a report published by Entertainment Tonight.

However, the conversation mostly focused on the actress’s time on “Friends” in the 1990s, as that is truly the one thing everyone really cares about.

“Listen, I told you this. I would do it,” Aniston told Ellen DeGeneres of a potential reunion before noting that her old cast-mates including Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc were also interested in the reunion. “The girls would do it, and the boys would do it, I’m sure. Listen, anything can happen.” (RELATED: Jennifer Aniston Opens Up About Her Love Life, Says She’s ‘Not Dating’)

Aniston then joked she’d do the reunion alone if they wanted her to.

I personally would be totally okay with that. “Friends” is only the greatest sitcom to ever grace our society. It’s a travesty that there hasn’t been a reunion filmed yet.

“Friends” went off air in 2004 but is still one of the most watched shows on Netflix, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Everyone has been dying for a “Friends” reunion, so if this one comment isn’t enough to get the ball rolling there are going to be some angry “Friends” fans out there, including me.