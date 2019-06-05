Joe Jonas After Hearing Taylor Swift Apologize For Putting Him On Blast: ‘It Feels Nice’

Joe Jonas had only kind things to say after hearing Taylor Swift apologize recently for putting him on blast when they broke up when she was 18.

Jonas was asked about his response to the “Bad Blood” singer’s admission that her comments about Jonas made on the “Ellen Degeneres Show” back in 2012 were simply “too much.”

“It’s something that I was probably feeling pretty bad about when I was younger,” Jonas, 29, shared during his interview with ITV’s Lorraine show Wednesday, per E! News. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

“At the end of the day, I’ve moved on,” he added. “I’m sure Taylor’s moved on. It feels nice. We’re all friends. It’s all good. We were so young.”(SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

The comments came after the 29-year-old singer shared that the most rebellious act she ever did was put Jonas on blast over their break-up during her more recent appearance on “Ellen.” (RELATED: Taylor Swift’s ‘Reputation Stadium Tour’ Hits Netflix And Here’s What Everyone Is Saying)

“Probably when I, like, put Joe Jonas on blast on your show,” the “Love Story” hitmaker explained. “That was too much.”

“Yeah, that was too much,” she added. “I was 18. We laugh about it now, but that was mouthy … just teenage stuff there.”

As previously reported, when Swift was 18 years old and appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” to promote her “Fearless” album in 2008, she discussed how the Jonas brother broke up with her via a 27-second phone call.

“There’s one [song] that’s about [Jonas], but that guy’s not in my life anymore, unfortunately,” the “ME!”hitmaker explained at the time. “You know what? It’s like, when I find that person that is right for me, and he’ll be wonderful, and when I look at that person, I’m not even gonna be able to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18 … I looked at the call log, it was like 27 seconds. That’s got to be a record!”

Jonas later addressed the “27-second” phone call remark, assuring fans at the time that it was not himself who ended the call short, but Swift.