Meghan Markle Labeled As ‘Extravagant’ After Spending $500,000 In 2018

Duchess of Susexx Meghan Markle has been deemed “extravagant” due to her tendency to spend large.

The Duchess reportedly spent a total of $514,000 in 2018, according to a report published Wednesday by Fox News.

So far in 2019, Markle has reportedly already spent well over half that amount — $379,000 — on a baby shower in March. These totals do not include the $3.8 million she has spent on home renovations in 2018 and 2019.

The British public is shocked at how much money Markle has gone through, royal expert and biographer Angela Levin said.

“I think Meghan on occasion has been extravagant, which has not gone down well,” Levin told the Conservative Woman. “The Queen is known to be frugal and some members of the British public have balked at a proportion of their tax going towards what they consider to be frivolity.” (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle Wanted To Be A British Reality Star Before Meeting Prince Harry)

Levin used the dress Markle picked out for her engagement photos with Prince Harry as an example of her expensive taste. The sheer, black dress was reportedly worth $71,000. She also pointed out that $379,000 is a high number for the cost of a baby shower.

The total was “an excessive amount whoever offered to pay for it, especially for someone who calls herself a humanitarian.”

The Duchess will most likely settle into royal life Levin said.

“It is also early days and hopefully she will become less showbusiness and more royal, a narrow but important distinction where royals are expected to keep their politics to themselves and are motivated by a sense of duty,” Levin added.