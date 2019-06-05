Melania Wows In Gorgeous Ivory Coat-And-Hat Combo For 75th Anniversary D-Day Landings

Melania Trump looked absolutely gorgeous Wednesday when she showed up in a beautiful ivory coat and hat combo for an event commemorating the 75th Anniversary of D-Day.

The first lady looked just as striking as ever in the ivory, long-sleeve, button-up coat as she joined President Donald Trump and other world leaders for the special celebration in Portsmouth, U.K., to commemorate the Allied invasion of the Normandy beaches in France — one of the turning points of World War II. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

She completed the classic look with her hair pulled up in an updo, a gorgeous ivory hat and taupe high heels. To say she looked perfect would be an understatement. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

Later, POTUS and FLOTUS joined with Queen Elizabeth II and Charles, Prince of Wales, to meet with veterans.

They shook hands and exchanged a few words with each of them, asking them about their stories, per a White House pool report.

“Congratulations. Thank you very much,” President Trump could be heard telling one of them.

The first lady always looks incredible. Most notably, she caught everyone’s attention when she stepped out Tuesday in a jaw-dropping red floor-length gown for a dinner at Winfield House hosted by herself and the president in honor of Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.

