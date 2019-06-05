Melania Wows In Gorgeous Ivory Coat-And-Hat Combo For 75th Anniversary D-Day Landings

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Melania Trump looked absolutely gorgeous Wednesday when she showed up in a beautiful ivory coat and hat combo for an event commemorating the 75th Anniversary of D-Day.

(Photo credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

(Photo credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

(Photo credit: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images)

(Photo credit: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images)

The first lady looked just as striking as ever in the ivory, long-sleeve, button-up coat as she joined President Donald Trump and other world leaders for the special celebration in Portsmouth, U.K., to commemorate the Allied invasion of the Normandy beaches in France — one of the turning points of World War II. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

(Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

(Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

(Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

(Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

She completed the classic look with her hair pulled up in an updo, a gorgeous ivory hat and taupe high heels. To say she looked perfect would be an understatement. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

(Photo credit: CHRIS JACKSON/AFP/Getty Images)

(Photo credit: CHRIS JACKSON/AFP/Getty Images)

(Photo credit: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images)

(Photo credit: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images)

(Photo credit: JEFF J MITCHELL/AFP/Getty Images)

(Photo credit: JEFF J MITCHELL/AFP/Getty Images)

Later, POTUS and FLOTUS joined with Queen Elizabeth II and Charles, Prince of Wales, to meet with veterans.

(Photo credit: JEFF J MITCHELL/AFP/Getty Images)

(Photo credit: JEFF J MITCHELL/AFP/Getty Images)

They shook hands and exchanged a few words with each of them, asking them about their stories, per a White House pool report.

“Congratulations. Thank you very much,” President Trump could be heard telling one of them.

(Photo credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

(Photo credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

(Photo credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

(Photo credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

The first lady always looks incredible. Most notably, she caught everyone’s attention when she stepped out Tuesday in a jaw-dropping red floor-length gown for a dinner at Winfield House hosted by herself and the president in honor of Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.

(Photo credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

(Photo credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

(Photo credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

(Photo credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

(Photo credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

(Photo credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

Check out some of her other unforgettable looks here.

