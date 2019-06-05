Bennet Becomes 21st Candidate To Qualify For First 20 Spots Available In 1st And 2nd Presidential Debates

Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet became the 21st presidential candidate to qualify for the 20 spots available in the first and second presidential debates Tuesday.

In order to qualify for the debates, candidates must either receive donations from at least 65,000 unique donors, with a minimum of 200 donors in more than 19 states or receive at least 1% support in three DNC-approved polls. The first debate is scheduled to take place on June 26 and 27 with 10 candidates on the stage each night.

CNN’s poll, which was released on Wednesday, had Bennet getting 1% of the vote for his third time, thus qualifying him for the debate.