Watch Mike Huckabee Shred ‘Blind’ With Korn’s Brian ‘Head’ Welch

Mike Huckabee took the stage with Korn’s Brian “Head” Welch recently for an instrumental rendition of the rocker’s 1994 hit “Blind.”

The former Arkansas governor plucked away at his bass while Welch stroked his seven-string as the unlikely duo jammed together in stark contrast, Korn flipping his trademark cornrows while Huckabee tapped a rhythm in his wingtips.

Korn had appeared on Huckabee‘s TBN show to promote his documentary, “Loud Krazy Love,” which chronicles the rocker’s journey through fame and drug addiction to a Christian lifestyle. (RELATED: ‘Rock Monster’ Gives An Inside Look At The Rockstar Lifestyle Of Joe Walsh)

During the interview portion of the segment, which aired June 1, Huckabee confessed to Welch that his rocker roots were legitimate.

“Our audience doesn’t realize this — I know how I look right now — but underneath all of this, there is a guy who is tattooed like a comic book and has more piercings than a front of a Buick,” Huckabee said. “That’s the real me.”

WATCH:

Huckabee spoke to Welch and his daughter Jennea about his conversion to Christianity. Toward the end of the segment, Huckabee brought up music.

“About 5 and a half, 6 years ago, you and I first met. I interviewed you and I said then, ‘Hey, we gotta do music together sometime.’ Remember that? And you said you would do it. You’ll still do it, right?” he said.

As the audience laughed, Korn replied, “Yes.”

Huckabee warned, “I realize that when the two of us are onstage together, it may not look like that we actually blend,” before showing the audience their performance, which had been previously recorded.

“But we do,” Huckabee added.

“Yes, we do,” said Welch.

